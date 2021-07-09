Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Charlotte Day Wilson

By Dean Van Nguyen
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Light has always been a precious resource in Charlotte Day Wilson’s music. The Toronto singer-songwriter and producer’s vast voice is like a canyon that the sun can’t access; the percolating soul and quiet storm that surround it flicker like candlelight. “I went to a funeral today just so I could feel something,” she sang on “Funeral,” from her 2018 EP Stone Woman. It’s a particularly bitter line in a catalog that has often traced life’s hard edges.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Vernon
Person
Anita Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Music#Wayo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Mythopoetics

At first, Nandi Rose intended her fifth album as Half Waif to be a return to the basics. With her longtime collaborator and producer Zubin Hensler, she embarked on a recording residency at Gainesville’s Pulp Arts studio. The idea was to let her songs ring plainly in space, rendered on piano instead of her usual synth pop settings. Mythopoetics retains traces of that original conceit, like the brief opener “Fabric,” a spacious, serene track that’s easy to imagine Rose playing on piano in an otherwise empty room. But that simple, congruous arrangement of the songwriter and her instrument soon fractures under the stress of her lyrics, scattering off into daring, swirling electronic arrangements that better suit Rose’s ruminations on love, aging, loss, and time’s impenetrable sweep.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Twin Shadow

For a moment in 2015, it seemed like George Lewis Jr., who performs as Twin Shadow, was about to break out of indie rock and into actual pop-star fame. Around the time of his major label debut, Eclipse, Lewis wrote a song for Billy Idol and submitted material for Chris Brown and Eminem. He dated Zoë Kravitz, posing on red carpets in a Calvin Klein suit. He donned a pair of white skinny jeans and talked about his artistic process for Levi’s. He became fodder for Page 6. But Eclipse, the album that was supposed to usher Lewis across the velvety threshold into the kind of mainstream success enjoyed by, say, Grimes or the Weeknd, was bizarre and confused. It peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard charts, stranded between indie rock and mainstream pop. His 2018 follow-up, Caer, flew under the radar. Now, Lewis returns with his self-titled, self-released fifth record, blending elements of reggae, funk, and classic rock into a collection of vacuous summertime indie-pop jams.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A Place to Bury Strangers

A Place to Bury Strangers have proven their longevity, if not exactly their consistency. Since the trio’s self-titled debut punctured eardrums in 2007, Oliver Ackermann and co. have continued to play mopey, loud, intense music that splits the difference between post-punk and shoegaze. Unlike their first album, though, the band’s later outings were often loose and underwritten, clomping on long past their welcome. The founder of Death by Audio, a beloved line of custom guitar pedals plus a shuttered Williamsburg venue, Ackermann may seem more interested in special effects than songwriting. Yet on the brief, satisfying Hologram EP, the Brooklyn-based artist transcends his gearhead tendencies, gracefully navigating fuzz and feedback loops as well as melodies and hooks.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Kim Gordon Announces Pitchfork Music Festival Aftershow

Kim Gordon is performing at Pitchfork Music Festival on Saturday, September 11 at Union Park in Chicago. It will be her second show since the COVID-19 shutdown, and the night before, she’ll perform her first: An official Pitchfork Fest aftershow at Thalia Hall on Friday, September 10. Presale tickets go...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces Keyboard Fantasies Remix Album

Earlier this year, Beverly Glenn-Copeland reissued his 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies. Now, the electronic music pioneer has announced a remix version of the LP. Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined arrives December 10 via Transgressive. Today, Glenn-Copeland has shared Kelsey Lu’s reimagining of the album’s opening track “Ever New.” Listen to “Ever New (Kelsey Lu’s Transportation)” below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3

Tkay Maidza’s Last Year Was Weird trilogy is an open sandbox, a way for the Australian artist to try out as many genres as she likes without overcommitting. Since the first volume arrived in 2018, she’s paved a fresh, reliable lane: With a dexterous flow and a close ear for wordplay and melody, she infuses her music with a breezy, effortless mix of pop, rap, R&B, and reggae. The new Vol. 3 caps off the EP series with another round of plush, laid-back songs that mingle with some of her toughest rapping yet. Her bright, boastful personality remains front and center.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Fun Is Not a Straight Line

The last time Sasu Ripatti was making footwork, so was everybody else. When Ripatti01 EP came out, in September 2013, Bangs & Works was still rearranging people’s heads: Producers like Addison Groove and Machinedrum were fusing the hyper-regional Chicago-house mutation with more internationally established electronic dance styles; young guns like Slava and Thug Entrancer were finding arty uses for its arrhythmic kicks and fearsome snares; and all the while, the genre’s founding fathers were on a roll. Ripatti’s early EPs under his last name weren’t bad, but they felt more like the Vladislav Delay/Luomo guy trying his hand at footwork than an expansion of the conversation. He was still trying things out.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A Color of the Sky

Lightning Bug have previously wrestled with the fragile alchemy of the artistic process. On their third album, the billowing A Color of the Sky, singer Audrey Kang zeroes in on a fascination with self-discovery through song, contemplating music’s ability to illuminate deeper truths in both its author and receiver, and artistic labor’s unlikely transfiguration into bliss. Underneath the record’s enveloping shoegaze swoon, these quiet musings bring us close enough to feel the vulnerable intimacy of its creation.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

20+ Piano Improvisations

The pianola—better known as the player piano, an instrument that appears to play itself, as though a ghost were seated at the keyboard—has been obsolete for a century, yet its DNA lives on in the form of the piano roll. Originally, the piano roll was a scroll of paper perforated with tiny holes that dictated the pitch, tempo, and dynamics to be reproduced by a player piano. Today, the piano roll is a common term for the graphical interface used to program MIDI notes on a computer screen. These two technologies, one archaic and the other contemporary, collapse together on 20+ Piano Improvisations, a collection of cryptic etudes that flicker in the margin between the played and the programmed.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Moot!

In pop music, the 1980s remain inescapable, but in the electronic realm, the 1990s currently reign supreme. The sounds of trance, jungle, garage, and IDM have all experienced a major resurgence in recent years; somehow things have reached a point where even electronica is being reevaluated and the average club kid often looks like an extra from The Fifth Element.
Musickmuw.org

Dr. Billy Taylor + Baritone Madness, Tony Allen, Contemporary Singers & Al DiMeola

It’s bari-madness tonight on the Night Train, as the show features legends and rising stars of the baritone saxophone. We’ll hear music from veterans Gerry Mulligan, Nick Brignola, Gary Smulyan, Ronnie Cuber, Hamiet Bluiett (with the World Saxophone Quartet); rising stars Paul Nedzela and Baritone Madness; bari players featured with Al Foster, Lioness, Bill O’Connell & the Afro Caribbean Ensemble and the Dan Pugach Nonet; and we’ll also sneak in a great baritone vocalist, Everett Greene.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Cindy Crawford has legs for days in gorgeous poolside picture

Cindy Crawford is proving that the supermodel genes aren't about to go away any time soon with her latest social media post. The supermodel posted a stunning poolside picture that showed off her legs that seemingly just go on and it's quite the obsession. WATCH: Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty in...
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy