County assistance office to reopen Monday

By Times Staff Report
Gettysburg Times
 11 days ago

The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that all county assistance offices (CAO) will resume in-person operations for clients on Monday following the pandemic shutdown. On-site CAO services will provide clients with access to caseworkers and services if they cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

