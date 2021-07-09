County assistance office to reopen Monday

Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. Several certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) are on the agenda. Whitehead Pharms has a renewal application to be considered for 8.9 acres in Section 36 24N 21W T SE ¼ beginning at the southwest corner of the southeast ¼ N 650 feet, 599.54 feet, south 650 feet, west 599.93 feet to the point beginning in District 3. The board will also consider OMMA certificates for Petal Acres, LLC and Willow Green LLC in a 10 acre track in the SE Section 21 T23N R19W in District 1. Commissioners will consider an OMMA certificate for 501 Ventures, LLC on the SW corner of Section 22 T23N R21W in District 3. Tabulation of county-wide six-month bids for tires opened July 12th will be considered. The board will consider an agreement with Western Plains Youth & Family Services Inc. regarding the Northwest Oklahoma Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Executive Director Kevin Evans will also give an update to commissioners. A pledge and guarantee for the Northwestern Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority will be considered for the landfill. Commissioners will consider a resolution disposing of a 2014 Roper refrigerator for the Sheriff’s Department. In addition to regular business, the board will discuss any new or unforeseen business before adjournment.