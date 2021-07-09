Cancel
Military

To the editor: Blade's military bashing shameful

By The Blade Editorial Board
Toledo Blade
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blade’s Wednesday editorial, “The final folly,” is shameful. Folly is defined as foolishness. You tell any military veteran of Afghanistan his or her time spent there was "foolishness" and then step back and see their response. Maybe we should not have sent troops there to start with. And maybe the war could have been managed better. But it was not foolishness to the thousands of military personnel who served there. It was dead serious business with daily attacks and improvised explosive devices planted anywhere.

www.toledoblade.com

