Chris Young Is Ready for a Party in New Song ‘One of Them Nights’ [Listen]

By Angela Stefano
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Young is ready for a good time in his new song "One of Them Nights." Released on Friday (July 9), it's an upbeat, party-perfect track with just the right amount of guitar. "It feels like one of them nights / It's finally Friday, gonna get right," Young sings in...

