Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mourinho His Quintessential Self at Roma Introduction

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrAze_0argn0XU00

A scooter-riding, problem-fixing, smiling and joking José Mourinho. Some things have changed and some things remain very much the same.

At his first news conference as Roma coach on Thursday, Mourinho’s steely determination and prickly nature resurfaced when questioned about his apparent slide away from the coaching elite.

“My last three clubs: League title with Chelsea, three cups with (Manchester) United, a final with Tottenham,” he said. “What others see as a disaster for me, someone else has never done in their life. But that’s how it is, it’s my fault.”

Mourinho was hired in May on a three-year contract. While the Portuguese coach didn’t think he needed to revive his career, it was dressing-room apathy and growing disillusionment at his tactics yet again that cost him his job at Tottenham in April after 17 months at the London club.

Mourinho memorably led Inter Milan to a treble of titles little more than a decade ago during his only previous job in Italy. He also enjoyed success at Porto and Real Madrid as well as Chelsea and United.

But he was fired from United in 2018, a year before being hired by Tottenham.

“I am a victim of what I have done, a victim of the way people look at me,” Mourinho said. “Look, for example, at Manchester United. I won three trophies and it was a disaster. At Tottenham I took them to a cup final -- which they didn’t let me play -- and it was a disaster. What for me is a disaster, for others is something fantastic.”

For much of the news conference, however, the 58-year-old Mourinho was more relaxed. Much like he has been since his much-celebrated arrival in Rome last week.

He has been sharing videos on social media of his first week back in Italy, including of his arrival at Roma’s training ground on an iconic Vespa scooter.

On Thursday, he was happy to joke with reporters gathered on a terrace in the city. The conference took place in a makeshift structure and, about 10 minutes in, the wind caused the plastic sheeting to flap around, creating a loud and consistent noise.

It was Mourinho who quickly got up and tore down the plastic panels. He’ll be hoping to fix Roma that easily.

Roma finished seventh in Serie A last season, 29 points behind champion Inter. The team has not won a single trophy since 2008 when it lifted the Italian Cup.

“There is something that we can’t escape from,” Mourinho said. “We haven’t won for a long time and we finished 29 points from the top and 16 points behind fourth spot. We can’t escape from that reality.

“But, before anything, we want to understand why, understand how we can improve to get to where we want to get to. Obviously we’re talking about time. Time is a word that we all share, it was a key word when I met the owners for the first time.”

Mourinho stressed the need for time to build a winning team and long-lasting success. Whether he will be given that time remains to be seen.

But he was succinct in his response as to where he saw himself in three years, at the end of his Roma contract.

“Celebrating ... something,” he said with a wry smile.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Manchester United#Portuguese#Real Madrid#Vespa#Serie A#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho: Chiellini foul on Saka proved Italy determination

Roma coach Jose Mourinho hailed one tackle by Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during their triumphant Euro 2020 final against England. The 36-year-old fouled Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka just before the end of regular time. “What Chiellini did with Saka shows everything. He made his only mistake of the game, he...
Premier LeagueFOX Sports

Problem-fixing Mourinho looking to revive Roma and career

A scooter-riding, problem-fixing, smiling and joking José Mourinho. Some things have changed and some things remain very much the same. At his first news conference as Roma coach on Thursday, Mourinho's steely determination and prickly nature resurfaced when questioned about his apparent slide away from the coaching elite. “My last...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: AS Roma Manager José Mourinho Plots Swap Deal Involving Chelsea Defender Kurt Zouma

AS Roma boss José Mourinho will demand Kurt Zouma plus £10 million if Chelsea make an approach for Gianluca Mancini this summer, according to reports. The 26-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel targeting a centre-back signing ahead of the new campaign, the France international could end his seven-year association with the Champions League winners.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jose Mourinho fumes at his last two sackings at Roma unveiling

Jose Mourinho insists that his last two managerial roles with Manchester United and Tottenham should be seen as a success, as he prepares for his next venture with Roma. The Portuguese boss has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico and was unveiled to the press on Thursday afternoon.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho eyeing reunion with Man Utd defender Bailly

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. The Special One made Bailly his first signing as Old Trafford boss, paying Villarreal £30million for the Ivory Coast ace in 2016. Roma could lose United old boy Chris Smalling this summer, with the 31-year-old linked...
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Across the Romaverse Podcast, Episode 51: Italy’s Euro 2020 Win Highlights Mourinho’s One Job With Roma

By almost all accounts, Italy was considered the best team of Euro 2020 from start to finish. No, that doesn’t mean the Italians were the most talented, but they performed in a way that showed a clear tactical approach that was bought into by the entire squad. The Italians were far from perfect, but their risk-taking approach certainly paid off in defeating teams that were tipped as favorites heading into the tournament—namely Belgium and England.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Roma complete signing of Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Wolves in £9.8m deal as the 33-year-old becomes Jose Mourinho's first signing since his appointment at the club

Roma have completed the signing of Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Wolves. The Premier League club confirmed the deal, which Roma stated to be for an initial £9.8million, on Tuesday evening. Patricio, 33, becomes Jose Mourinho's first signing since the former Tottenham boss was appointed as head coach at Roma...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Mourinho says Roma a work in progress, titles to follow

Rome (AFP) – Jose Mourinho on Thursday launched into life with new club Roma, saying his latest challenge is very much a work in progress but vowing that trophies will follow in due course. The 58-year-old Portuguese arrives back in Serie A 11 years after leading Inter Milan to an...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho: Levy will fight to keep Kane at Spurs

Roma coach Jose Mourinho expects Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to fight to keep hold of Harry Kane. Mourinho believes Kane will stay at Tottenham, thanks to Daniel Levy's burning desire to not sell their star asset. "Him signing a new contract, I don't know. I would say that [Kane stays]...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Kurt Zouma 'expected to leave Chelsea this summer' after more than seven years at the club... with Jose Mourinho's Roma 'interested in a loan move' for the French centre back

Kurt Zouma is reportedly expected to leave Chelsea this summer, seven years after joining the west London club. The 26-year-old joined the Blues in January 2014 for £12m from Saint-Etienne, and has spent loan spells away from the club at Stoke and Everton since then. Zouma has been on international...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma director Calvo: Mourinho has lifted everyone connected to the club

Roma's board is delighted with the early impact of new coach Jose Mourinho. Giallorossi director Francesco Calvo says Mourinho has lifted the spirits of everyone connected to the club. "Since the announcement of Mourinho's arrival, there has been immense enthusiasm both among the fans and within the club," Calvo told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy