BTS Will Debut ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to late-night talk shows, BTS’ appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are unmatched. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have performed on the show multiple times. On July 13 and July 14, BTS will take part in a two-night event and appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS will perform their hit single “Butter” and make their debut performance of their new single “Permission to Dance.”

