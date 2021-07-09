BTS Will Debut ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
When it comes to late-night talk shows, BTS’ appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are unmatched. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have performed on the show multiple times. On July 13 and July 14, BTS will take part in a two-night event and appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS will perform their hit single “Butter” and make their debut performance of their new single “Permission to Dance.”www.cheatsheet.com
