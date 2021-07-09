Rachel Zoe Admits 'Not Leaving My Children' During Quarantine 'Was One Of The Best Things That Has Ever Happened To Me'

While some parents were ready to pull their hair out during quarantine, Rachel Zoe had quite the opposite experience. "It’s interesting, apart from the fact that the world was obviously crumbling and came to a screeching halt and all of the tragedy that happened — and is still happening around the world — I would say that the not leaving my children for probably 400 days was one of the best things that has ever happened to me because I never get sick of being with them," the 49-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange.