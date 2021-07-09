Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Rachel Zoe Admits 'Not Leaving My Children' During Quarantine 'Was One Of The Best Things That Has Ever Happened To Me'

By Jaclyn Roth
Ok Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some parents were ready to pull their hair out during quarantine, Rachel Zoe had quite the opposite experience. "It’s interesting, apart from the fact that the world was obviously crumbling and came to a screeching halt and all of the tragedy that happened — and is still happening around the world — I would say that the not leaving my children for probably 400 days was one of the best things that has ever happened to me because I never get sick of being with them," the 49-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange.

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Zoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Absolutely Not#Tanqueray Sevilla Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Of course Rachel Zoe didn’t spend the pandemic in sweatpants

Some of us spent the entirety of 2020 swaddled in sweats; others lived in pajamas and slippers while social distancing. Perennially glamorous celebrity stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe, on the other hand, worked from home in vintage furs and her finest jewels. “I will be fully honest with you: My pandemic uniform...
TV SeriesHollywood Life

‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Rachel’s Mom Admits She Felt ‘Sick’ When She Met Doug

Rachel’s mom meets Doug for the first time in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Love After Lockup’ preview, and she doesn’t think Doug has good intentions. Rachel and Doug sit down to meet with Rachel’s mom, along with Doug’s son, Dougie, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 16 episode of Love After Lockup. Rachel asks her mom if she wants to go out to eat with them. Rachel’s mom politely passes on the invite.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Paris Jackson is still close with family after saying she felt ‘alone’ after coming out

Paris Jackson “remains close” with her family after she recently said she felt “alone” after coming out to them. The 23-year-old actress and singer – who is the daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late Michael Jackson – is a member of the LGBTQ community, and recently admitted it was difficult for her to come out to her “very religious” extended family, as many of them still believe “homosexuality is very taboo”.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I always had a fascination with her': Richard Marx opens up on happy five-year marriage to wife Daisy Fuentes

Richard Marx opening up about his marriage to Daisy Fuentes, said he 'always had a fascination with' the beauty dating back to the 80s. 'It wasn't just that she was so beautiful,' the Right Here Waiting singer, 57, told People Wednesday. 'It was her vibe. I remember thinking, "I bet we would get along great." I always had a fascination with her.'
Family RelationshipsAOL Corp

Megan Fox is over being mom-shamed for spending time without her kids: 'They have another parent'

Megan Fox is speaking out about the double standards she faces on a regular basis. The Transformers star, who appears in the new thriller Till Death, spoke to InStyle this week about the unfair expectations placed upon her as a mother. The actress, who shares three children with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, told the outlet that she is held to a different standard when it comes to co-parenting.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Barbra Streisand, James Brolin ‘Drifting Apart’ In Marriage?

Are James Brolin and Barbra Streisand breaking up? One report says her reclusive ways are going to break the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are too different to co-exist. She prefers to stay inside, while he craves socializing. A source says, “It’s true they were stuck together during the lockdown and made the most of it, but since LA opened up again, James has been making up for lost time socially.”
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Kutcher, Kunis Done ‘Living Separate Lives,’ Save Failing Marriage

Gossip Cop confronted a story about the two teetering on the edge of divorce. Let’s look back on that story to see how it turned out. In its cover story, OK! asserted that Kunis and Kutcher had resolved to not get divorced. A source said, “they’d pretty much been living separate lives, putting their careers first and not spending enough time together as a family.” The distance had become alarming, and Kunis even “told friends that things got so bad, she was thinking about leaving Ashton,” snitched the tipster. While they got close to divorce, Kunis and Kutcher decided to communicate instead, and they’re now staying together.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy