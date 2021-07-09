Cancel
What Led To Luke Perry's Catastrophic Stroke? New Doc Looks Into Past 'Illness' That May Have Played A Part In Beloved Actor's Death

By Carly Silva
Ok Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Perry, teenage heartthrob turned world-renowned actor, unexpectedly died of a stroke in March 2019 at the young age of 52. In a new episode of the REELZ series Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, airing Sunday, July 11, medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigates the details of Perry’s complicated medical past to uncover the mystery behind what may have caused the catastrophic stroke that killed the beloved actor.

