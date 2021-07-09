What Led To Luke Perry's Catastrophic Stroke? New Doc Looks Into Past 'Illness' That May Have Played A Part In Beloved Actor's Death
Luke Perry, teenage heartthrob turned world-renowned actor, unexpectedly died of a stroke in March 2019 at the young age of 52. In a new episode of the REELZ series Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, airing Sunday, July 11, medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigates the details of Perry’s complicated medical past to uncover the mystery behind what may have caused the catastrophic stroke that killed the beloved actor.okmagazine.com
