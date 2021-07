ZHU will be heading to The Greek Theatre in LA and Avant Gardner in NYC with his DREAMLAND show for four nights this fall. Grammy-nominated artist ZHU has been dominating the dance music scene this year and is clearly showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Hot off the release of his latest album, DREAMLAND 2021, he’s already sold out multiple nights at Red Rocks and launched an NFT-based fan community as well. Now, ZHU is looking to continue his dominance this year with the news that he will be taking his DREAMLAND show on the road for stops in Los Angeles and New York City this fall.