A Wyoming bar has come under scrutiny for selling shirts that celebrate and appear to encourage the shooting of LGBT+ people. One of the shirts depicts a biker-looking individual pointing a revolver toward the viewer along with the line "In Wyoming we have a cure for AIDS. We shoot f*** in' f******."The shirts were featured in a post by Wyoming Equality, a group supporting LGBT+ rights. The group said it had attempted to get the bar to pull the shirts, but was unable to convince them to stop selling them. "We are sad to say that we failed to convince...