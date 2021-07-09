Cancel
Wyo Supreme Court: Man Who Confessed While Running Naked In Snow Does Not Win Appeal

cowboystatedaily.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The confession of a Gillette man who ran naked into the snow after being contacted by police regarding allegations he sexually abused his daughter was properly admitted as evidence in his trial, Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court unanimously upheld...

cowboystatedaily.com

Comments / 0

