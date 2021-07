BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for a job in the Birmingham area, you’ll have several opportunities to find one over the next few days. Three hiring fairs are coming up, starting with Whataburger from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Hoover Met. Also, the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is hosting a virtual event today starting at 10:30 a.m. You can register for the event here. Rhonda Elmore, the organization’s executive director of youth development, said they started hosting the events virtually in the spring because of the pandemic, and they realized it was very effective for many applicants.