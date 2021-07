Last night, we stayed just west of Cody, Wyoming at a ranch called Bill Cody's. It was a good place to stay because it was just 30 minutes from the east entrance of Yellowstone. After staying there, we decided it would have been a good place to spend a few days! They offer half day trail rides that would have been fun to do. For us, though, it was just a quick overnight. We enjoyed breakfast in the morning out on their big patio, though! The breakfast was delicious, and the view was picturesque, as we were nestled in the mountains. After breakfast, we set out for Yellowstone. The drive was beautiful, and we had no line to get in.