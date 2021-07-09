GTA Online Summer Update Info Coming Soon, New Survival Maps Live

GTA Online's summer update is coming soon, and Rockstar Games says new information will be revealed in the near future. As the company teased back in May, the summer update will feature the Los Santos Car Meet. Unfortunately, details on that are slim at the moment. Until then, fans can enjoy seven all-new Survival Maps, which are now live in the game. All Survivals are worth 2X GTA$ and RP this week, and players that compete in any of the new maps will get GTA$100K, which will be awarded within 72 hours of playing. That's not a bad incentive to get people to try them!