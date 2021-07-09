The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Synopsis — Innocence Lost and Found
AMC Networks reveals the first synopsis for the second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the conclusion to the "epic story" of the Endlings: sisters Iris and Hope Bennett (Aliyah Royale and Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). Set a decade into the zombie apocalypse of The Walking Dead, part one of the two-season limited event series follows the young survivors on a cross-country quest to save the girls' father from the CRM: the military force of the authoritarian civilization known only as the Civic Republic.comicbook.com
Comments / 0