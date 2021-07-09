Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Synopsis — Innocence Lost and Found

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks reveals the first synopsis for the second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the conclusion to the "epic story" of the Endlings: sisters Iris and Hope Bennett (Aliyah Royale and Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). Set a decade into the zombie apocalypse of The Walking Dead, part one of the two-season limited event series follows the young survivors on a cross-country quest to save the girls' father from the CRM: the military force of the authoritarian civilization known only as the Civic Republic.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holt
Person
Nicolas Cantu
Person
Jelani Alladin
Person
Nico Tortorella
Person
Julia Ormond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Lost And Found#Civilization#Amc Networks#Crm#San Diego Comic Con Home#World Beyond#Twitter#Twd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Wrestling
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

American Horror Stories: Watch the Full Trailer for FX on Hulu's Spooky Spinoff

No matter what type of horror-movie villain scares you the most, chances are it makes an appearance in the new American Horror Stories trailer. The minute-long teaser for FX on Hulu’s American Horror Story spinoff — premiering with two episodes on Thursday, July 15 — features at least a dozen different frights, including (but not limited to!) a slithering snake, a horned demon, a murderer donning a pig mask and, naturally, Danny Trejo as an evil, baseball bat-wielding Santa Claus.
Atlanta, GAwegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Favorite Michael Cudlitz Confirms Involvement In Season 11

The Walking Dead fan-favorite Michael Cudlitz has confirmed that he’s returning to direct at least one episode of the upcoming eleventh and final season of the post-apocalyptic drama. Cudlitz played Abraham Ford from seasons 4-7, before Abe was killed off by Negan. However, unlike most of those who’ve been written out of the series over the years, Cudlitz continued on as part of the TWD family by switching to directing.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Evil Season 3 release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

We have some fantastic news for fans of the supernatural drama series Evil. ViacomCBS has greenlit Evil Season 3, the next season will premiere on Paramount+ like the sophomore season. Evil initially premiered on CBS in 2019. The series did get renewed for a second season, but CBS opted to...
TV Seriescomicmix.com

Fear The Walking Dead S6 Shambles to Disc Aug. 31

The survivors of the apocalypse are torn apart by the Pioneers when Season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD August 31st from Lionsgate. The survivors of the apocalypse are torn apart by the Pioneers when Season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD August 31st from Lionsgate. Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 stars Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100, Friend Request, Into the Storm), Colman Domingo (Euphoria, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, If Beale Street Could Talk), Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Save Me, Blade Runner 2049), Maggie Grace (Taken franchise, Lost, The Hurricane Heist), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead, Everybody Wants Some!!, Mercy Black), Colby Minifie (The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Jessica Jones), and Karen David (Legacies, Once Upon a Time, and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD will be available for a price of $44.99 and $38.98, respectively.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Daryl Returns In Creepy Walking Dead Season 11 Clip

“It comes for us all,” teases this moody first clip from The Walking Dead season 11 premiere. But though that’s an ominous warning for Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon, it’s happy news for us. The much-anticipated final season of the post-apocalyptic drama comes for us all in just a few weeks’ time.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Almost Aired a Zombie-Free Episode

Walking Dead without walkers? A Season 6 episode of Fear the Walking Dead would have been the first without zombies — if it weren't for a last-minute shot. In Season 6, Episode 9, "Things Left to Do," an outmanned and outgunned Virginia (Colby Minifie) has her stand-off with Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who must keep Virginia alive to rescue hostages Grace (Karen David) and Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades). Pursued by Victor Strand's (Colman Domingo) posse and Sherry's (Christine Evangelista) gang of masked Outcasts out to dispense their own justice, Morgan and Virginia flee into the woods, where Sherry kills the only walker to appear in the episode.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Clip: “It Comes for Us All”

"It comes for us all" in the first clip from Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog sniff out a lead during a dicey mission to save Alexandria in the two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," where a violent storm forces their small group of survivors underground. Along with new neighbors Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the group's trek into a subway tunnel turns up foreboding graffiti — "If there is a God he will have to beg for my forgiveness," reads one spray-painted message — and a cryptic mural that just might foreshadow what's to come at the Commonwealth.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

AMC sets 'Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' panels for Comic-Con, AMC+

July 7 (UPI) -- AMC has announced a lineup of star-studded panels for The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and more that will air during the virtual Comic-Con@Home event and AMC+. Comic-Con@Home runs from July 23-25 and is happening in place of a traditional Comic-Con event in San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ Will Get to Stream The Season 11 Premiere On AMC+ One Week Early

Opponents of the streaming future certainly won’t like the latest move by AMC and its premium streaming service, AMC+. AMC has announced that they will stream the first half of the two-part Season 11 Premiere of “The Walking Dead” a week ahead of cable viewers on AMC+. Starting August 15, AMC+ subscribers will be able to watch the episode “Acheron, Part One” one week earlier than the episode will be carried on its cable channel.
TV SeriesComicBook

Negan and Maggie Must Join Forces in The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser

A storm is brewing on The Walking Dead. In "Acheron," the two-part Season 11 premiere airing August 22 on AMC, the group hits the road in search of food to feed the many survivors now calling Alexandria home — including enemies Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). When a violent storm forces the group underground into a walker-filled subway tunnel, changing the rule of survival from "No Man Left Behind" to "We Keep Going," Maggie and Negan just might have to work together if they hope to outlive these first two episodes of the Final Season.
ComicsComicBook

Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Brings Big Shot's Judy to Life

One awesome Cowboy Bebop cosplay has brought Big Shot's Judy to life! Cowboy Bebop remains one of the most popular and influential original anime series of all time, and while the central cast is why its held in such high regard, much of the appeal of the series comes from all of the world building we get around its central bounty hunters. One of the most fun aspects of this was a special program we'd occasionally get to see running in the background, Big Shot, that kept bounty hunters up to date with the biggest and hottest bounties available.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

AMC Reportedly Planning 5 Different Walking Dead Shows to Run Together

If you believe the AMC’s comments that The Walking Dead was in its “early stages of life” back in 2019, then the rumour we’re about to share with you probably won’t be surprising. As reported by insider Daniel Richtman, AMC is allegedly pushing to run five different versions of The Walking Dead at once.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Movie Teaser Trailer Released Two Years Ago Today: Where’s Rick Grimes?

Two years after a teaser for the untitled Walking Dead Movie revealed Rick Grimes returns only in theaters, Andrew Lincoln's zombie apocalypse survivor is still missing. The 24-second teaser, released during San Diego Comic-Con weekend two years ago today, shows a Civic Republic Military helicopter flying towards the Philadelphia skyline before unveiling a new TWD logo emblazoned with the CRM's three-circle symbol. AMC Networks and Skybound Entertainment also announced that the movie, the first in a planned trilogy centered on Rick after he disappeared in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, would be distributed in theaters by Universal Pictures rather than air on television as an AMC Original.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead: “Nightmarish” Nuclear Zombies Are “Weird and Scary” in Season 7

"Nightmarish" nuclear zombies that are "weird and scary" are putting the fear back in Fear the Walking Dead. An explosive end to Season 6 turned Fear into ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse when ten warheads fired from a submarine-launched missile detonated over Texas, bombarding the state with lethal levels of radiation that will bring new dangers in Season 7. The fallout from this second apocalypse brings different kinds of threats — environmental, living, and undead — like the nuked wasteland walkers brought to life by The Walking Dead special effects make-up artist Greg Nicotero and KNB EFX Group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy