The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Synopsis — Innocence Lost and Found

The survivors of the apocalypse are torn apart by the Pioneers when Season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD August 31st from Lionsgate. Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 stars Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100, Friend Request, Into the Storm), Colman Domingo (Euphoria, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, If Beale Street Could Talk), Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Save Me, Blade Runner 2049), Maggie Grace (Taken franchise, Lost, The Hurricane Heist), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead, Everybody Wants Some!!, Mercy Black), Colby Minifie (The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Jessica Jones), and Karen David (Legacies, Once Upon a Time, and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD will be available for a price of $44.99 and $38.98, respectively.