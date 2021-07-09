Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Yankton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wynot around 1115 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov
