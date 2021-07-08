Virginia Rose "Ginny" Glan

Shawano, WI - Virginia "Ginny" Glan, age 88 of Shawano, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Virginia was born in Milwaukee on October 12, 1932, to the late George and Anna (Nigl) Schmidt. She lived in Milwaukee before relocating to Johnson Creek. Virginia was united in marriage to Harold Kempinski, the father of her children on February 14, 1953. Virginia worked full time in retail as a clerk and enjoyed retirement when she moved to Shawano. Virginia enjoyed playing Monday, Wednesday, Friday Bingo at the Civic Center; when not at Bingo, she enjoyed reading and word search books as one of her favorite past times. Virginia found love again and married Casimir Glan on January 26, 1985. She was his "sweetie" and he was her "boyfriend", until his death in 1998. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary in Shawano, A.A.R.P. and the Shawano American Legion.