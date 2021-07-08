Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawano, WI

Virginia Rose "Ginny" Glan

Watertown Daily Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawano, WI - Virginia "Ginny" Glan, age 88 of Shawano, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Virginia was born in Milwaukee on October 12, 1932, to the late George and Anna (Nigl) Schmidt. She lived in Milwaukee before relocating to Johnson Creek. Virginia was united in marriage to Harold Kempinski, the father of her children on February 14, 1953. Virginia worked full time in retail as a clerk and enjoyed retirement when she moved to Shawano. Virginia enjoyed playing Monday, Wednesday, Friday Bingo at the Civic Center; when not at Bingo, she enjoyed reading and word search books as one of her favorite past times. Virginia found love again and married Casimir Glan on January 26, 1985. She was his "sweetie" and he was her "boyfriend", until his death in 1998. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary in Shawano, A.A.R.P. and the Shawano American Legion.

www.wdtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawano, WI
State
Virginia State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Shawano, WI
Obituaries
City
Johnson Creek, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Bingo#Vfw Auxiliary#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy