Native American tribes sue South Dakota over voting registration rights
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some Native American tribes have come together in a lawsuit against South Dakota, claiming that the state has failed to register indigenous voters. The Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Nations are alleging that the State has failed to comply with the National Voter Registration Act, a federal law committed to protecting United States citizen’s right to register to vote at places like the DMV or public assistance agencies.www.blackhillsfox.com
