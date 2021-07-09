Madonna says Britney Spears' conservatorship is 'a violation to human rights'
Madonna is speaking out against Britney Spears' nearly 13-year conservatorship. The reigning queen of pop posted a throwback photo of herself in a shirt that read "Britney Spears" to her Instagram stories with the caption: "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"www.wthitv.com
