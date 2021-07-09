Cold, windy football game warmed soul

It was a Saturday to remember. No doubt, some people won’t remember who won or lost those first prep football games of the truncated 2021 spring football season March 13 that trumpeted the return of sports in Santa Fe as the coronavirus pandemic waned. Others probably took mental notes of the mask-wearing, the cold conditions (47 degrees and 25 mph-plus winds reminded you it was still winter for a minute) and some not-so-crisp action on the football fields at Capital and Santa Fe high schools.