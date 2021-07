Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to have tremendous short potential still. It might pay to wait for the Company’s stock to fall below $560 per share, though. On at least two occasions in 2021, buyers have been waiting at this price point to scoop up shares, significantly countering any downwards momentum. Thus, waiting for a decent break below $560 might be prudent before betting against the EV manufacturer. For the more cautious, waiting until $500 is another entry point worth considering.