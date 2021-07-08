Oconomowoc, WI - Willard A. Simonis, 83, of Oconomowoc, WI passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. Willard was born on January 25, 1938 in Laona, WI the son of Aaron and Stella (Erickson) Simonis. After school, Willard faithfully served his country in the United States Army. On October 10, 1959, Willard married Grace Wiskowski and God blessed their union with three children, Christine, Harold and Marie. Grace and Willard enjoyed many years of marriage together until her passing in 2008. Willard later met Nancy Runyard and the two would grow to be cherished companions for the rest of his life. Willard worked maintenance in the welding industry for the majority of his working career. He took pride in working hard and providing for his family. Along with his work, Willard had a heart for others and spent quite a bit of time volunteering at church and serving others in various ways. He was very social and enjoyed conversing and spending time with friends. He was also an avid hunter and loved being out in God's creation. Willard was also blessed to be able to travel quite a bit and he enjoyed that opportunity very much. Above all else, Willard loved his family. He was happiest spending time with those closest to him, especially his dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed but forever remembered.