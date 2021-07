Lysander, N.Y. — The driver of a car involved in a head-on crash Monday evening on Route 31 near Radisson has died, state police said. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was unconscious and pulled from a silver Toyota Solara after the crash. First responders performed CPR at the scene and on the way to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, but the man did not survive, Trooper Jack Keller said.