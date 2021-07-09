Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

St. Michael's brief soccer title celebration was joyful

By Will Webber wwebber@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen seconds. Twelve at the most. That’s all it took to get a sense that maybe, just maybe, things were getting back to how they used to be. Moments after the final whistle blew to end the girls’ Class 1A-3A soccer state championship match in early April, dozens of fans from the St. Michael’s student section hopped the railing surrounding UNM’s track complex and ran out to celebrate with the Lady Horsemen. The team had just nailed down its fourth state title, capping an unbeaten season where masks, doubt and social distancing were the order of the day.

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webber#Unm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Bay County, FLWJHG-TV

Arnold Boy’s soccer team receives 2021 state title rings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Back in March, the Marlin soccer team took a trip down to Deland, Florida and captured not only their first state championship, but Bay County’s first soccer state title, and Friday night, that title took on more than just a trophy,. The team got their rings, along with t-shirts and hoodies, but bven with all the excitement, the guys couldn’t help but think about how far they have come since the beginning of the season.
Canyon, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

WT Briefs: Women's soccer announces fall 2021 schedule

CANYON — The Lady Buffs soccer program announced its fall 2021 season schedule Monday. The women's soccer team is coming off a 6-4-0 finish during the shortened spring season and will open their 2021 campaign on Sept. 3 on the road against Fort Lewis. They will also face Western Colorado for the first time in program history on Sept. 5 in Durango, Colorado.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe softball team wins Little League state title

To the champions go the spoils — or, at least, that’s how it should be. The Santa Fe Little League Juniors Softball All-Star team won the state tournament last weekend in Albuquerque, capping a dominant season in which they lost only one game and rolled roughshod through the postseason by winning three games in as many days.
Soccerchatsports.com

St. John’s soccer heading back to normalcy, releases fall schedule

St. John's, Carlo Acquista, Fordham Rams, St. John's Red Storm, Clemson Tigers men's soccer, Xavier Musketeers, sports season, Creighton Bluejays, NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship. St. John's soccer (Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) The fall schedule for the St. John’s soccer team has been released. The fall 2021 schedule for...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Italy explodes in joy after winning European soccer title

ROME (AP) — Italians celebrated the European Championship soccer title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic. A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing...
abc27.com

Midstate’s Penn FC soccer squad searching for U17 national title

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend, the Penn FC U17 girl’s soccer team will embark on a trip years in the making. The girls closed out the month of June with a regional crown to earn a berth in the national championships, held in Florida. The matches will run through the next week.
Savannah Morning News

Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Emma Beddow, St. Vincent's

Year: Senior (graduated in May) Accomplishments: Beddow was dominant up top for the Saints' offense as SVA rolled through the regular undefeated before losing on penalty kicks to eventual champion Holy Innocents' in the state quarterfinals. Girls soccer playoffs:How St. Vincent's and Islands fared in the state soccer quarterfinals. Beddow...
sheltonherald.com

Zoe Rogers scholar athlete at St. Michael's College

Zoe Rogers from Shelton was one of eight Saint Michael's College women's tennis players who qualified for Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete status for the 2020-21 school year. Rogers is a rising junior for head coach Megan Collins. As a squad, the Purple Knights drew an ITA All-Academic team accolade...
kentonbee.com

St. Joe’s boys hoops’ Michael named Ken-Ton COY

Some times in life you must go through the bad to get to the good. For St. Joe’s boys basketball coach Gabe Michael, that was most apparent for him at the end of the 2019- 20 season, as he was hospitalized as one of Western New York’s earliest and notable COVID-19 patients. Thankfully his trip to the ICU did not […]
Soccerarcamax.com

Carli Lloyd has 'never been this happy' as she aims for her fifth major title with the U.S. women's soccer team

PHILADELPHIA — Since the start of Carli Lloyd's U.S. national team career 16 years ago, the Delran, N.J., native has been a machine of a player. Through 306 national team caps, seven major tournaments and seven professional teams across two continents, Lloyd has set standards not just with goals and assists, but with a work ethic and inner drive that are among the most powerful in American soccer history. Teammates and rivals alike have told stories of the example she sets on and off the field, in games and practices and countless ice baths.
Winchester Star

Handley's Balio helps Loudoun Soccer to national title

With 15 state championships across several classifications since 2008, members of the Virginia High School League know just how well girls' soccer teams based in Loudoun County can play soccer. Earlier this month, Handley rising senior Mikayla Balio helped a Loudoun club team shine at the national level. Loudoun Soccer's...
Posted by
WAFB

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Week 10 of Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to St. Thomas Aquinas in Hammond, where the Falcons are focused on a different outcome than in 2020. Randell Legette and his Falcons are coming off a 5-1 COVID regular season, putting up 43 points a game in those wins but shut out by Newman in that loss and then shut out again in a first round playoff upset at the hands of Dunham.
beaconjournal.com

St. Paul rallies to 7-6 victory over the Clippers in extras

Previous game: St. Paul 7, Columbus 6, Sunday at St. Paul. Recap: Tomas Telis hit a walk-off single to score Brent Rooker in the bottom of the 10th inning and St. Paul rallied to defeat Columbus, 7-6 at CHS Field. Clippers' starter Brad Peacock pitched three shutout innings before the bullpen gave up leads of 4-0 and 6-2. Jordan Stephens, Sam Hentges and Kyle Dowdy (3-4) combined to allow seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings. Alex Call led the Clippers with three hits, including two home runs, and three RBI.
arcamax.com

How 'Ted Lasso' won over American soccer stars and contributed to UCLA's Pac-12 title

Sacha Kljestan has played professional soccer for 16 years on two continents while making 52 appearances for the U.S. national team. He knows the sport. So last summer, when he saw the previews for "Ted Lasso," the Apple TV+ series about an American football coach hired to manage the other kind of football in England, he knew what to expect.
Las Vegas, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Fired at Robertson, Fulgenzi to coach volleyball at West Las Vegas

The coaching carousel of high school sports landed on a pair of beauties this summer, the latest of which was Monday’s hiring of Stacy Fulgenzi as the new volleyball coach at West Las Vegas. Fulgenzi, of course, had a celebrated run and wildly controversial ending as Robertson’s coach from 2016-19,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy