St. Michael's brief soccer title celebration was joyful

Ten seconds. Twelve at the most. That’s all it took to get a sense that maybe, just maybe, things were getting back to how they used to be. Moments after the final whistle blew to end the girls’ Class 1A-3A soccer state championship match in early April, dozens of fans from the St. Michael’s student section hopped the railing surrounding UNM’s track complex and ran out to celebrate with the Lady Horsemen. The team had just nailed down its fourth state title, capping an unbeaten season where masks, doubt and social distancing were the order of the day.