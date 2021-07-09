Residents begin collecting signatures for school board recall

UPDATE : One of the Kern County Grand Jury report's recommendations was to reorganize the Fairfax School District Board. Board member Victorica Coronel making the motion to remove the current president but Alma Rios, Jose Tapia, and Palmer Moland all voted against it. The motion to reorganize the board did move through a majority vote with Tapia, Rios, and Moland. That caused what one spectator at Thursday night's meeting called musical chairs.

You've seen the recall signs at the last couple of Fairfax School District's Board meetings. The Kern County Clerk's Office confirmed to us last week that the recall petition has been approved.

One recall organizer told 23ABC Thursday was their first effort to get signatures. Maria Hernandez says that they will need over 1,500 signatures by September to get the recall of Board Trustees Jose Luis Tapia, Alma Rios, and Board President Palmer Moland on the ballot for people to vote. But they're aiming for 2,000.

The recall effort follows a Kern County Grand Jury report from last December alleging bullying and dysfunction within the Fairfax School District Board.

"As registered voters, we put them in. We trusted that they'd do the right thing, but they're not. So the only thing we can do right now is do this," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says they'd wracked up about 50 signatures in their first couple hours of petitioning. They'll be holding events in the coming days and will be going door to door to garner more signatures while also helping people register to vote.

23ABC's Kristan Vartan will have more from Thursday night's board meeting on 23ABC News at 11.