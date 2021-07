MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds watches a line drive off the bat. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs 10 times over the next two-plus months. The Milwaukee Brewers only have seven games left against the North Siders. With the Cubbies likely to sell off most of their assets, the Reds may gain an advantage over the Brewers with those additional three games against what will no doubt be a weakened Chicago team.