Baseball CIF Southern Section All-CIF, All-Foothill League teams announced

The Metro Catholic Aquatic Conference (MCAC) recently announced its All-Conference teams with area athletes well-represented. Mother McAuley senior Gladys Contreras was named the MCAC Senior Player of the Year. McAuley teammates sophomore Bella Morquecho and senior Kiara Morquecho and St. Ignatius freshman Alondra Torres were also named First Team. Mother McAuley senior Elizabeth McNicholas and the St. Ignatius quintet of seniors Lillie Mitchell and Claire Cariola, juniors Alicia Montes and Sarah Hrubecky and sophomore Ana Trice were named Second Team. The MCAC Boys First Team included the St. Rita trio of senior Spencer Ryan and juniors Homer Olivares and Saul Ventura, De La Salle senior Zach Fischer and St. Ignatius senior Dean Marolda. The Second Team included Mt. Carmel senior Fernando Montoya and junior James Collins, St. Ignatius senior Nikhil Robinson and sophomore Gavin Shannon, Br. Rice sophomores Sean Mulcrone and Alex Cichowicz and De La Salle senior Lawrence Johnson. St. Rita Coach Sigfredo Cruz was named the Tony Lawless Coach of the Year. (Review file photos)
