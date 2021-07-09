Woman needs van to help pets in need

From filling the back of her van with pet food, to now filling tissues. She can barely speak, overcome with emotion. Caring for your pets is her calling.

Michele Szper started MCQE Mobile Pet Pantry.

She realized people were giving up their pets in order to pay their bills. So she loads up her van and delivers the goods. Her motto is, “If you can get to me, I can help you.”

Well now, Michele needs help.

Her van which she called “Rona” evidently was not vaccinated for rust and mileage and died on the road yesterday.

Without a van, this business of feeding the animals stops. Go ahead and cry, Michele is.

She delivers all over from Hereford to Eldersburg. She delivers to veterans and grandma’s and those with their backs against the check book.

Her MCQE stands for Michele of course, her kids Ciena and Quint and her husband the big E, Eric.

If you can help rescue Michele go to Mcqemobilepetpantry.com .