Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Gibson, Weakley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Gibson; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee East central Gibson County in western Tennessee Carroll County in western Tennessee * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1056 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atwood, or 7 miles northeast of Milan, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milan, McKenzie, Huntingdon, Bruceton, Atwood, Vale, Trezevant, Hollow Rock, Clarksburg, McLemoresville, Howley, Hillard, Dollar, Cades, Ledbetter, Leach, Staffords Store, Tate, Palmer Shelter and Gann. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
