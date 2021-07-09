Cancel
Phillies blank Cubs, 8-0

By Associated Press
670 The Score
670 The Score
 11 days ago

Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs, 8-0, on Thursday night.

