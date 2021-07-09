Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yankton The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1056 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Utica, or near Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Yankton around 1105 PM CDT. Mission Hill around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include St. Helena Boat Dock and Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH