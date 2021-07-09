Madonna says Britney Spears' conservatorship is 'a violation to human rights'

The Backstreet Boys recently did an interview and addressed Britney Spears. McLean said, “I’d say stay strong, support your ground, and we will pray for you. I hope she gets what she deserves, which is her freedom.” The Backstreet Boys have a series of Las Vegas Christmas Shows that they are out promoting. “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” will consist of 12 live shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December. Do you think celebrities and artists are showing support for Britney Spears for free press? Do you believe every celebrity that comes out in support of her? Are you skeptical of anyone in particular?