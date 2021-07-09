LCMC Health & Ochsner Health Receive Coveted Rev. Beverley Warner Award at Kingsley House’s 125th Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kingsley House recently celebrated accomplishments and the power of partnerships at its 125th Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony, presenting LCMC Health and Ochsner Health with the Rev. Beverley Warner Award—the organization’s highest honor, named after the 18th rector of Trinity Episcopal Church and founder of Kingsley House. The award is given to individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact on Kingsley House and its participants in the last year.