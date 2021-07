Like most fishing minigames, fishing in Stardew Valley is controversial. Not everyone cares for the vanilla experience, the little tap-tap-bounce to try and reel one in—finding it finicky, frustrating, or just plain boring. There are a number of mods that make fishing easier or skip it altogether, but even for those who like the fishing experience, it can't be disputed that finding the right fish, when you just want to help Jody make a fish casserole for dinner or fill out a bundle, can sometimes become a bit of an errand.