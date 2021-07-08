Destiny 2: How to Get Ramen Emblem

We’re winding down to the end of Season of the Splicer weekly challenges now (still not really sure why Bungie didn’t make these last all season long – probably because that’s way too many challenges), which means that we only have a few more challenges to go before we’re done for the season. This week, we’ve dropped down to a total of five weekly challenges, and I can expect we’ll have five more next week, since we need to have a total of at least challenges for that final challenge to complete 75 challenges for a large pile of Bright Dust. While it’s good news for those that don’t want to spend their time grinding out these challenges all season, it’s bad news for those of you that want to farm for XP, because this was the easiest way to rake in a whole bunch of XP with very minimal effort. So, how do you complete the Season of the Splicer challenges for week 9 in Destiny 2?