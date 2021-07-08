Is Rust on Game Pass? Answered

Rust feels like it has been around forever, but in actuality, it’s only been fully released on PC back in 2018 after existing in early access back in December 2018. Console fans have had to wait all the way until May 2021 before they got their chance to experience Rust’s survival experience. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering if Rust is on Game Pass then? Not only is it on PC, but it’s on Xbox now too, so there’s always a chance these days right? Here’s what you need to know.