Howard hopes to reach higher pitch count soon

Truly, I’m flabbergasted. I don’t think I’ve ever used that word seriously and meant it, but tonight … it just feels right. After losing Kris Bryant (hamstring) in the fifth inning while managing just a measly three hits and one run before the ninth, the Cubs managed to come back from a 6-1 one deficit against the Cardinals *in St. Louis* for one of the most astonishing comebacks I’ve seen them complete. Sure, it started with some extra luck (a dropped third strike and a single with an error gave the Cubs runners on first and third with no outs), but after that the Cubs went walk-walk-strikeout-walk-single-double, scoring SIX runs and taking the lead back from the Cardinals, before Craig Kimbrel shut them down in the 9th.