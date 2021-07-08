Cancel
MLB

Howard hopes to reach higher pitch count soon

By Tyler Trumbauer
WFMZ-TV Online
 12 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Spencer Howard is expected to be a starter for the Philadelphia Phillies, but for now he is with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs preparing to be a hurler in a big league rotation. The organization's top pitching prospect is focused on throwing his off-speed pitches for strikes and...

Spencer Howard
#Pitch Count#The Philadelphia Phillies
