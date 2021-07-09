Cancel
Garcia's homer pushes Brewers past Reds

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvisail Garcia hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-3, matching a season high with their seventh straight home victory, on Thursday night. With the game tied at 3-3 in the eighth, Omar Narvaez singled off Brad Brach...

