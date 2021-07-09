Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barre, VT

Janette L. Wheeler

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanette L. Wheeler BERLIN — Janette L. Wheeler, 88, of Berlin, passed away at Woodridge Health and Rehab on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after suffering a stroke. Born at the former Barre City Hospital on Dec. 10, 1932, Janette was second-born of eight siblings of Henry Stacy and Gabrielle (Huard) Stacy. She was raised on the family farm in Berlin. Janette graduated from Spaulding High school in 1950. She met her future husband, George B. Wheeler, after high school, while he was in the U.S. Army. Together, they raised their children on numerous military installations until George’s retirement at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on Sept. 30. 1965. Upon arriving back in Vermont, in 1968, they built their home on Vine Street in Berlin, just up the road from her birth home. Janette was a stay-at-home wife and mother until 1973 when she took a job delivering for The Times Argus. She was one of the original gang to be employed by the Vermont Lottery Commission when it opened in 1978 and retired from there. After that, she kept busy taking care of elderly people for many years. She loved helping others. Her many interests were word search, flea markets, yard sales, donating to various organizations, the Central Vermont Humane Society, and spending time shopping. Janette is survived by her children, Mark (Pamela), Tossie (Norman), Robin, Jason (Jessica). Also surviving are grandchildren, Michelle (David Sheridan), Melony (Jon Smedy), Hannah, Jessica (Keith Lance), and 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ellen (Stacy) Lawson, Richard Stacy and Leo Stacy (Marilyn). Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, John Stacy, Henrietta (Stacy) Hockett, Lucy Stacy, Paul Stacy; husband George; and son Steve. Per Janette’s wishes, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Berlin Corners Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Barre, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Berlin, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stacy
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Retirement#Spaulding#Barre City Hospital#The U S Army#The Times Argus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNBC News

Same-day delivery: Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to make history with suborbital spaceflight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, may soon have a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos will attempt to fly to space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. If he is successful, he will make history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip will also be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday rejected an accusation by Washington and its Western allies that Beijing is to blame for a hack of the Microsoft Exchange email system and complained Chinese entities are victims of damaging U.S. cyberattacks. A foreign ministry spokesman demanded Washington drop charges announced Monday against...
AP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureFOXBusiness

Prince Harry earning $20M for memoir: report

Prince Harry is reportedly earning a big paycheck for his upcoming memoir. News broke on Monday that the Prince, 36, will publish a memoir late next year via Penguin Random House. According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex will earn an advance of at least $20 million for his...
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy