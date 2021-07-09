Janette L. Wheeler BERLIN — Janette L. Wheeler, 88, of Berlin, passed away at Woodridge Health and Rehab on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after suffering a stroke. Born at the former Barre City Hospital on Dec. 10, 1932, Janette was second-born of eight siblings of Henry Stacy and Gabrielle (Huard) Stacy. She was raised on the family farm in Berlin. Janette graduated from Spaulding High school in 1950. She met her future husband, George B. Wheeler, after high school, while he was in the U.S. Army. Together, they raised their children on numerous military installations until George’s retirement at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on Sept. 30. 1965. Upon arriving back in Vermont, in 1968, they built their home on Vine Street in Berlin, just up the road from her birth home. Janette was a stay-at-home wife and mother until 1973 when she took a job delivering for The Times Argus. She was one of the original gang to be employed by the Vermont Lottery Commission when it opened in 1978 and retired from there. After that, she kept busy taking care of elderly people for many years. She loved helping others. Her many interests were word search, flea markets, yard sales, donating to various organizations, the Central Vermont Humane Society, and spending time shopping. Janette is survived by her children, Mark (Pamela), Tossie (Norman), Robin, Jason (Jessica). Also surviving are grandchildren, Michelle (David Sheridan), Melony (Jon Smedy), Hannah, Jessica (Keith Lance), and 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ellen (Stacy) Lawson, Richard Stacy and Leo Stacy (Marilyn). Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, John Stacy, Henrietta (Stacy) Hockett, Lucy Stacy, Paul Stacy; husband George; and son Steve. Per Janette’s wishes, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Berlin Corners Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.