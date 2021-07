Mexico’s energy policies continue to raise red flags in its North American neighbors, and with good reason. During a visit to Mexico to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the new North American trade agreement, the US and Canadian trade representatives, Katherine Tai and Mary Ng, expressed concerns with Mexico’s energy policies. Their comments were primarily focused on the impact these policies have on investments in the energy sector. But the even bigger problem is the impact they have on our shared climate. The US and Canada are drawing closer by launching a new cooperative agreement on clean energy innovation and energy. In contrast, Mexico is creating hurdles for renewable energy investment and doubling down on fossil fuels. It’s urgent for climate to be at the center of US and Canadian engagement with Mexico.