Visual Art

With no piece larger than 8 by 8 inches, the latest Sager Braudis Gallery exhibit produces small wonders

Rolla Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists and artworks don't have to loom large to overwhelm or envelope viewers. The works in Sager Braudis Gallery's current Small Works Exhibit underline this truth. The exhibit thrives because of its limitations — no piece is larger than 8 inches by 8 inches or costs more than $500. That price point challenges notions about the accessibility of art, while the span of each piece requires creators to distill significant emotions and narrative details without margin for error or excess.

