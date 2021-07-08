Cancel
Halloween Horror Nights Screaming Back to Universal Hollywood and Orlando this September!

By Chloé Ferreira
micechat.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Universal Orlando confirmed their Halloween Horror Nights 2021 headliner — Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! — we’ve been dying to find out what additional haunted houses we could experience this year… and if Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of the frightful event would be returning at all. Fear no more! Universal just released some exciting news for BOTH Universal Hollywood and Orlando! Oh, the … … … Anticipation is just too much!

