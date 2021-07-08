HITLER’S HIDDEN SECRETS: AN ALL NEW SEASON OF SECRET NAZI RUINS PREMIERES JULY 25 ON SCIENCE CHANNEL
Nazi Germany left their ominous footprint throughout the world, from tunnels and towers to underground bases and communication centers. To this day, the structural remains of Nazi Germany lie waiting to reveal the truth about Hitler’s tactics and guard clues about the nefarious plots he was planning to carry out. In an all-new season of the Science Channel series, SECRET NAZI RUINS, experts investigate these abandoned sites to dissect and reveal their true purpose and what covert projects they were intended for.corporate.discovery.com
