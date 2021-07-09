Three title matches announced for Impact Slammiversary

Jay White appeared at the end of Impact's Slammiversary pay-per-view tonight and stood face-to-face with the former leader of the Bullet Club, Kenny Omega. The end of Slammiversary had Omega retain the Impact World title over Sami Callihan after pinning him following the One Winged Angel into nearby thumbtacks. Omega, The Good Brothers, and Don Callis all celebrated until the lights went out. Jay White came out, carrying the NEVER Openweight title. Omega and the Good Brothers responded by holding up the too sweet sign, motioning for White to join them. Before White could do anything, someone came running down to the ring. The show immediately went off the air with no resolution.