Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Three title matches announced for Impact Slammiversary

f4wonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year continued to take shape Thursday as three title matches and a singles match were added to Slammiversary. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend the title against a mystery competitor. Following Purrazzo's non-title win over Lady Frost Thursday, Hall-of-Famer Gail Kim came out and announced the match, declining the opportunity to face the champion and saying a surprise opponent was going to challenge her instead.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petey Williams
Person
Gail Kim
Person
Ace Austin
Person
Trey Miguel
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Fallah Bahh
Person
Kimber Lee
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Sabin
Person
Joe Doering
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Tjp#Impact World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Karrion Kross attacks Samoa Joe

After retaining his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross attacked Samoa Joe in the main event angle of last night's NXT. Joe was the special guest referee for the Kross vs. Gargano NXT Championship match. Tasked with keeping order in the match, Joe had to stop Kross from breaking the rules multiple times. When Kross refused to let go of the Kross Jacket as Gargano got to the ropes during the match, Joe had to pull Kross off Gargano. Joe and Kross then went face-to-face.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Money In The Bank Results: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the WWE Money in the Bank PPV event:. Kofi came out aggressive, but Lashley eventually knocked him down with a powerslam. Lashley tossed him into the ring post. Lashley beat him down then locked in the full nelson submission and hit a suplex. Lashley mounted him and hit him with several strikes. Lashley hit a few different dominators. Lashley tapped him with the full nelson.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Makes Big Move After Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan is still red hot on the radar as everyone wonders where he will be going to next in his wrestling career. Will Bryan hang it up for good or is there still one last step that he will take? Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers. As translated by...
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Adding Female Uso To Bloodline?

WWE star Naomi, who is the wife of Jimmy Uso, had been performing on Monday Night RAW. But now, it seems she is set to leave the brand. WWE has made a quiet switch in brands for the Monday Night RAW star. As per the reports of PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed Naomi has been shifted from RAW to SmackDown.
WWEringsidenews.com

What Happened After Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Went Off The Air

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view cut off in the middle of the final segment. Jay White made his debut for the company and then things were left as a cliff hanger, but now we know what happened. Following Jay White’s entry into the ring, he didn’t get a chance to accept...
WWEf4wonline.com

Speak Now: Mandy Rose on NXT, full show recap

Join Denise Salcedo as she covers the July 13th edition of WWE NXT on Speak Now Pro Wrestling. Dakota Kai's growth on NXT - why she should be on the main roster. Why the Diamond Mine is failing to gain my interest- are they too generic?. Gigi Dolin's first NXT...
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstar Backstage At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling is holding their Slammiversary event tonight and they could bring a few new names to the company. We already reported on two surprises backstage, but a recently released WWE Superstar is backstage as well. According to a report from Fightful Select, Ariya Daivari is backstage at Slammiversary. His...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Kenny Omega ‘Botched’ Slammiversary Finish Leaks

Impact Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary pay=per=view event was filled with tons shocks and surprises. Numerous former WWE talent such as No Way Jose, Chelsea Green and Mickie James showed up in-person to the event and a package hyping the former Aiden English was shown as well. In the main event, Impact...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Title Match For Next Week’s RAW

RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles are set to defend their titles during next Monday’s RAW episode from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced The Viking Raiders will challenge Styles and Omos for the titles next Monday night. This will be a rematch from Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which saw AJ and Omos retain.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown ratings up for last episode from ThunderDome

The Friday, July 9 episode of SmackDown averaged 1.986 million viewers on Fox, up 6.7 percent from the previous week. It's the second-highest viewership for SmackDown since May 7. In the 18-49 demo, SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating, up 4.3 percent from the previous week. The actual viewership number in...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New Tag Champions Crowned At Impact Slammiversary, Former WWE Star Appears

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, No Way and Fallah Bahh at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary. TJP was initially in this match (no reason given about why he was pulled) and was...
WWEf4wonline.com

Jay White appears at Slammiversary, stares down Kenny Omega

Jay White appeared at the end of Impact's Slammiversary pay-per-view tonight and stood face-to-face with the former leader of the Bullet Club, Kenny Omega. The end of Slammiversary had Omega retain the Impact World title over Sami Callihan after pinning him following the One Winged Angel into nearby thumbtacks. Omega, The Good Brothers, and Don Callis all celebrated until the lights went out. Jay White came out, carrying the NEVER Openweight title. Omega and the Good Brothers responded by holding up the too sweet sign, motioning for White to join them. Before White could do anything, someone came running down to the ring. The show immediately went off the air with no resolution.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Full Lineup For Next Week’s Impact, 8-Man Tag Match Announced

You can check out the updated lineup for next Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling below. This show will include an 8-man tag-team match featuring Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raji & Shera taking on Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey. Here is the current lineup:. Ace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy