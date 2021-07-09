Three title matches announced for Impact Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year continued to take shape Thursday as three title matches and a singles match were added to Slammiversary. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend the title against a mystery competitor. Following Purrazzo's non-title win over Lady Frost Thursday, Hall-of-Famer Gail Kim came out and announced the match, declining the opportunity to face the champion and saying a surprise opponent was going to challenge her instead.www.f4wonline.com
