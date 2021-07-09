Cancel
Dua Lipa Set to Make Acting Debut Alongside Henry Cavill

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Dua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, a spy thriller from filmmaker Matthew Vaughn that has an all-star cast. Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson have all signed on to star in the movie. Lipa, 25, is a pop sensation with hits like "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart" and "Physical," as well as two hit albums on her resume.

