Dua Lipa Set to Make Acting Debut Alongside Henry Cavill

Argylle is a new spy film set up as a franchise at Marv. Kingsman director-producer Matthew Vaughn will direct from a script by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). Adam Bohling and David Reid will produce, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers. The cast is incredible: Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa in her acting debut. The film will start shooting later this year and is the first of a planned trilogy. It is based on a forthcoming novel by Ellie Conway, which "follows "the world's greatest spy," 'Argylle' as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure." Deadline had the news.