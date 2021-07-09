Phillies' Brad Miller: Slugs three homers in win

Miller went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. The utility man took Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay deep in the third and fifth innings. Miller also added a seventh-inning blast off reliever Cory Abbott. The 31-year-old typically isn't known to be much of a power threat, but he made the most of an increasingly rare start Thursday. He's up to nine homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases while maintaining a .260/.347/.480 slash line through 170 plate appearances.