Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Steals home for opening run
Realmuto went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Realmuto's steal and run came in the second inning, as he darted home when Didi Gregorius stole second. The 30-year-old catcher has gone 5-for-21 (.238) with five walks, a home run, two RBI and seven runs scored through six games in July. Overall, Realmuto has a .261/.369/.437 slash line, eight homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and five steals in seven attempts through 67 contests.www.cbssports.com
