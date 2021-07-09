Cancel
MLB

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Steals home for opening run

Realmuto went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Realmuto's steal and run came in the second inning, as he darted home when Didi Gregorius stole second. The 30-year-old catcher has gone 5-for-21 (.238) with five walks, a home run, two RBI and seven runs scored through six games in July. Overall, Realmuto has a .261/.369/.437 slash line, eight homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and five steals in seven attempts through 67 contests.

Didi Gregorius
Slash
#Phillies#Cubs#Rbi
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBcbslocal.com

Phillies’ Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto Make National League All-Star Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will send two players to the All-Star Game for the first time since the Obama Administration. Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto will represent the Phillies in the Midsummer Classic next week at Coors Field in Denver. The two were named to the National League team on Sunday and were selected by a combination of player voting and the commissioner’s office.
MLBNorristown Times Herald

Phillies Notebook: J.T. Realmuto catches a starting job in All-Star Game

The Phillies will be represented in the starting lineup for the National League in the baseball All-Star Game Tuesday night in Denver. J.T. Realmuto, who had earlier been chosen to play in the game, will start in place of injured catcher Buster Posey of the Giants, who had been the voting choice of the fans.
MLBphillyvoice.com

Phillies notes: Wheeler makes first All-Star Game, Realmuto to join him; McCutchen hurt

The Phillies hit the midway point of their season over the holiday weekend and are just about a week from the All-Star break, so it's as good a time as any to check in on some of the latest news surrounding the team. The currently sits three games under .500 at 39-42 and in fourth place in the NL East — but still very much in the race at just 4.5 games behind the division-leading Mets.
MLBWBAL Radio

Realmuto's big day helps Phils take care of Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had a big day at the plate, following a two-run walk-off homer in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game with a 3-for-5 performance with two RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Sunday. Realmuto’s two-run 10th-inning homer gave the Phillies a...
MLBMidland Daily News

Miami-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies second. Didi Gregorius grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper. Ronald Torreyes singles to second base. Luke Williams walks. Ronald Torreyes to second. Zack Wheeler out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Braxton Garrett to Joe Panik. Luke Williams to second. Ronald Torreyes to third. Luke Williams to third. Ronald Torreyes scores. Jean Segura walks. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow left field. Jean Segura to second. Luke Williams scores. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging.
MLBphilliesnation.com

J.T. Realmuto becomes first Phillie since Mike Schmidt to homer in All-Star Game

J.T. Realmuto got the National League on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning during Tuesday evening’s All-Star Game. In the process, the three-time All-Star ended an unfortunate streak for the Philadelphia Phillies. Realmuto’s home run off of Detroit Tigers lefty Gregory Soto...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo and More

The All-Star break has officially concluded, but the hot stove is only just heating up. The July 30 MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Though there haven't been a ton of huge moves as of yet, the picture is becoming clearer as it pertains to the teams most likely to buy or sell.
Chester County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Morning Briefing: Masks could come off for students in fall; Pope makes first appearance after surgery; Phillies Realmuto to start All-Star Game

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Mostly cloudy with some showers coming through later today. Expect a very-humid high of about 86 degrees. NEWS. Students and teachers can forgo a mask come fall as schools return to in-person instruction and some school districts...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Home Run Derby open thread

MLB Sluggers from around the league will test the thin air of Denver Colorado in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby Monday night at Coors Field. The event is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN. The event will feature a bracket format...

