Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Steals home for opening run

The Phillies hit the midway point of their season over the holiday weekend and are just about a week from the All-Star break, so it's as good a time as any to check in on some of the latest news surrounding the team. The currently sits three games under .500 at 39-42 and in fourth place in the NL East — but still very much in the race at just 4.5 games behind the division-leading Mets.