Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Victor Caratini: Exits with hand injury

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Caratini was removed from Thursday's game after being clipped on the hand by a foul ball, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Caratini took a foul ball off his right hand. He attempted to stay in the game but was ultimately lifted in favor of pinch-hitter Webster Rivas in the sixth inning. If Caratini is forced to miss more game time, the Padres will be left thin behind the plate with Austin Nola (knee) still sidelined.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Hand Injury#San Diego#Foul Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Padres ‘might unload for’ Rangers’ Joey Gallo

The San Diego Padres continue to glide along this season playing tremendous baseball. The lone thing going against them is that the NL West has turned out to be a loaded division with the Giants leading the way and the Dodgers in second. The Padres are still only 5 games back in the division and look poised to make the wildcard game at worst.
MLBSportsGrid

Padres’ Yu Darvish Exits Early With Hip And Back Tightness

MLB.com reports that Padres manager Jayce Tingler pulled Yu Darvish after three innings due to hip and back tightness. There was no mention if Tingler also pulled after allowing six runs on six hits. The Padres managed to get Darvish off the hook after coming back from an 8-run deficit to win the game in the ninth inning after a walk-off single by Trent Grisham.
MLBGazette

Freeland exits early with another blister as Rockies drop road game to Padres

Friday night looked like the night that Kyle Freeland would be able to turn his season around, but he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break now to try again. It wasn't the Padres that got to him. Instead it was a blister on his middle finger, his old nemesis. It's something he's dealt with his entire career, and it got so bad on Friday night that the only pitch he could throw without a burning sensation was a changeup.
MLBNBC Washington

Trea Turner Homers Vs. Padres on First Pitch in Return From Finger Injury

Turner homers vs. Padres on first pitch in return from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The San Diego Padres may have a generational shortstop in Fernando Tatís Jr., but their decision to trade Trea Turner haunted them Monday with the Nationals in town. NBC Sports. Playing in his...
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini in San Diego's Monday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is starting Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.1 FanDuel points.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres lose after pitcher Ryan Weathers helped off field with leg injury

The Padres went into the All-Star break with a second straight loss. Worse, they are limping. A blow suffered in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Rockies, in front of 38,235 at Petco Park, will likely leave them a little light coming out of the four days off, as an apparent Achilles injury suffered by Ryan Weathers on Sunday further depleted their starting rotation. (Box score.)
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Nats’ Victor Robles leaves game against Padres in 2nd inning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington center fielder Victor Robles left the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres in the second inning on Friday night. During a Washington pitching change, left fielder Josh Harrison and right fielder Juan Soto went over to Robles and soon escorted him to the infield. Manager Dave Martinez came out and walked Robles to the dugout.
MLBWashington Post

Why Dave Martinez went with Sam Clay — not Brad Hand — vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO — Dave Martinez found it simple, actually, putting Sam Clay out there with the scored tied and Tommy Pham, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth due in the batter’s box. But the decision was immediately debatable because, in the bullpen, Clay, a rookie, had warmed up next to Brad Hand, the Nationals’ shutdown closer.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Does Kris Bryant make sense for the Padres?

The 2021 season is a magical one for the San Diego Padres. Or, at least, that is what most believe. With Fernando Tatis Jr. leading the way, the San Diego Padres have suddenly become must-watch TV. That is highly unusual as the franchise was always an afterthought for MLB die-hards. The success of the Padres is few and far between. To put it bluntly, The San Diego Padres were a joke.
MLBJanesville Gazette

San Diego-Washington Runs

Nationals third. Alcides Escobar pops out to shallow right field to Jake Cronenworth. Trea Turner hit by pitch. Juan Soto doubles to deep left field. Trea Turner to third. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield to Eric Hosmer. Trea Turner scores. Josh Harrison doubles to deep left center field. Juan Soto scores. Andrew Stevenson singles to shallow center field. Josh Harrison scores. Gerardo Parra hit by pitch. Tres Barrera singles to center field. Gerardo Parra to second. Andrew Stevenson scores. Max Scherzer grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jurickson Profar on Padres' pine Monday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Muller and the Atlanta Braves. Profar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Washington Nationals. Wil Myers is replacing Profar in right field on Monday and hitting sixth.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves 7/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Diego Padres will visit Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia to battle the Atlanta Braves on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 7:20 PM EDT. The Padres are 2-3 in their last five games this season. They are coming into this match with a 7-8 loss against the Nationals but San Diego won the series by 2-1. The loss last Sunday dropped the team’s record to 55-41. The Padres are 3rd in the NL West standings and they are 5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tommy Pham (knee) leading off for Padres against Atlanta

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham (knee) is in the leadoff spot for Monday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Muller and the Atlanta Braves. Pham was lifted early on Sunday after running into the outfield wall, but he's apparently good to go. He is in his usual spot atop the order against a southpaw and Trent Grisham is hitting seventh.
MLBSeattle Times

Padres-Braves rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres was postponed on Monday night because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday. Wednesday’s first game will start at 12:20 p.m. as scheduled. The makeup game will begin at...
MLBDodger Insider

FriarNotes: 3 infielders lead Padres 5-man All-Star contingent; Items on Knehr, Adams, Caratini, Hosmer

This will be the third time the Padres are sending three infielders to the All-Star Game, but the first time ever that both middle infielders are going. Manny Machado was named to the National League team Saturday as a replacement for the injured Ronald Acuna Jr. Machado will be joining starting shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and second baseman Jake Cronenworth at Coors Field in Denver Tuesday night.
MLBMLB

Weathers exits with leg injury vs. Rox

SAN DIEGO -- Starting pitcher Ryan Weathers exited the Padres’ 3-1 loss to the Rockies on Sunday afternoon with a left leg injury after a collision up the first-base line in the top of the third inning. Weathers, a 21-year-old rookie who has been a hugely important contributor for San...
MLBBleacher Report

Yu Darvish Placed on IL by Padres with Hip Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

The San Diego Padres announced they placed pitcher Yu Darvish on the 10-day injured list because of left hip inflammation. The move is retroactive to Friday. Darvish's injuries have been an issue in the past. He started just eight games in 2018 before being mostly healthy the last two seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy