Padres' Victor Caratini: Exits with hand injury
Caratini was removed from Thursday's game after being clipped on the hand by a foul ball, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Caratini took a foul ball off his right hand. He attempted to stay in the game but was ultimately lifted in favor of pinch-hitter Webster Rivas in the sixth inning. If Caratini is forced to miss more game time, the Padres will be left thin behind the plate with Austin Nola (knee) still sidelined.www.cbssports.com
