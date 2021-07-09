Cancel
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Bops solo blast in win

Bradley went 2-for-2 with a home run and a pair of walks Thursday against the Royals. Bradley got Cleveland on the board with a solo blast off of starter Danny Duffy in the fourth inning, his ninth round-tripper of the season. A thumper known for a low-average, high-strikeout profile, Bradley has supported his power production with a decent .237 average and .327 on-base percentage over his first 110 major-league plate appearances this season. If he can stay somewhere in that neighborhood within those rate categories, he should remain a viable asset for fantasy managers.

