Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes 24th bag of season

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrifield went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against Cleveland. Merrifield opened the scoring in the third inning, singling home Michael Taylor for his 46th RBI of the season. He also reached base on an Amed Rosario throwing error in the fifth and promptly stole second base, his major league-leading 24th theft on the year. Merrifield's bat has gone cold over the last six contests -- Thursday's hit was just his second in his last 28 at-bats (.071) -- but the 32-year-old is still slashing a solid .275/.328/.414 overall in 2021.

